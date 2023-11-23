Over EUR 20 mln invested for Phase II of the YUNITY Park project: urban forest, tiered promenade and renewable energy

Over EUR 20 mln invested for Phase II of the YUNITY Park project: urban forest, tiered promenade and renewable energy. Genesis Property announces the completion of Phase II works for the YUNITY Park project – a premiere in the real estate landscape and one of the most innovative office parks in Romania. Phase II of the project benefitted from an investment of EUR 20 mln and features an urban forest spanning (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]