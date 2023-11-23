Booking Holdings Center of Excellence expands its office space in Romania

Booking Holdings Center of Excellence expands its office space in Romania. One year after officially opening its Center of Excellence in Bucharest, Booking Holdings announced the opening of a new office floor in the U-Center Building. There are now over 300 people working in the center, including through the company’s partnership with Infosys to augment Booking (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]