OMV Petrom To Acquire 50% Stake In “Respira Verde”

OMV Petrom To Acquire 50% Stake In “Respira Verde”. OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in Southeastern Europe, has signed an agreement to purchase 50% of the shares of the Romanian company "Respira Verde SRL," a local leader in the collection of used cooking oil, the company announced in a stock market report on November 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]