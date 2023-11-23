Statistics: Enterprises' Activity In industry, Construction, Trade And Market Services In 2022

Statistics: Enterprises' Activity In industry, Construction, Trade And Market Services In 2022. 51.1% of the total active enterprises had as main activity market services in 2022 and the highest average number of employees was registered in the market services sector, representing 38.0% of total, data from Romania's statistics board INS showed on Thursday (Nov 23). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]