November 23, 2023

Statistics: Enterprises' Activity In industry, Construction, Trade And Market Services In 2022
Nov 23, 2023

Statistics: Enterprises' Activity In industry, Construction, Trade And Market Services In 2022.

51.1% of the total active enterprises had as main activity market services in 2022 and the highest average number of employees was registered in the market services sector, representing 38.0% of total, data from Romania's statistics board INS showed on Thursday (Nov 23).

