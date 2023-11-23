Vivre creditors point finger at troubled retailer's audit firm EYSome 40 bondholders of troubled online retailer Vivre filed a criminal complaint against the company, which they accuse of disseminating false information and manipulating the market. The complaint is related to the financial reports filed by the company, especially regarding the marketing (...)
Brick maker Brikston posts weaker financial resultsBrikston Construction Solutions BVB: BKS), one of the largest producers of ceramic blocks and bricks and the only producer of ceramic tiles at the national level, announced its sales contracted by 25% y/y to RON 200 million (EUR 40 million) in January-September 2023. Its profit plunged by 61% (...)
Romanian PM Ciolacu: either genuine flat tax rate or progressive taxationRomania’s prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on November 23 that he proposes two options for the tax reform envisaged by the Resilience Facility program: either a genuine single rate of 16%, which would greatly increase taxation on income and capital, currently 10% and 8%, respectively, or a (...)
Another EUR 2.7 bln disbursed from Romanian Govt.'s reserve fundOn November 23, the government of Romania disbursed RON 13.6 billion (EUR 2.7 billion) from the Budgetary Reserve Fund for education, social assistance rights and pensions, the minister of finance, Marcel Boloş, announced, Europa Libera Romania reported. Of this, RON 3.7 billion was earmarked (...)
Romania's FinMin says 6%-of-GDP deficit target is feasible this yearFinance minister Marcel Boloș admitted on November 23 that he does not believe Romania can keep the public deficit close to 4.4% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, but he is confident that the 6%-of-GDP target remains feasible. This is, however, not particularly encouraging since (...)