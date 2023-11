Wiener Privatklinik Hospital Partners Up With Nord Medical Group For Romanian Patients' Access To Services In Romania And Vienna



Wiener Privatklinik Hospital, one of the largest private hospitals in Austria, has concluded a strategic partnership with Nord Medical Group (formerly Provita) that enables Romanian patients to have access to medical services whether in Romania or Vienna.