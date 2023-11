Finance Ministry To Carry Out New Issue Of Fidelis Government Bonds During Nov 27-Dec 15 Period

Finance Ministry To Carry Out New Issue Of Fidelis Government Bonds During Nov 27-Dec 15 Period. Romania's finance ministry on Thursday (Nov 23) announced that it would carry out a new issue of Fidelis government bonds for retail investors between November 27 and December 15, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]