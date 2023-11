Intertrade Group 2022 Turnover Up 44% YoY To RON161M

Intertrade Group, a building company based in the town of Bacau and operating mostly in the infrastruc­ture and industrial space sector, saw its turnover surging 44% on the year in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]