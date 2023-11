Socep Constanta Raises RON9M Via Share Capital Increase

Socep Constanta Raises RON9M Via Share Capital Increase. Port operator Socep Constanta (SOCP.RO) has announced in a stock market report that it attracted RON9 million from investors during the capital increase operation carried out between October 16 and November 15 by exercising preferential right. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]