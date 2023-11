Brick maker Brikston posts weaker financial results

Brick maker Brikston posts weaker financial results. Brikston Construction Solutions BVB: BKS), one of the largest producers of ceramic blocks and bricks and the only producer of ceramic tiles at the national level, announced its sales contracted by 25% y/y to RON 200 million (EUR 40 million) in January-September 2023. Its profit plunged by 61% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]