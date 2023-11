Romania’s FinMin says 6%-of-GDP deficit target is feasible this year

Romania's FinMin says 6%-of-GDP deficit target is feasible this year. Finance minister Marcel Boloș admitted on November 23 that he does not believe Romania can keep the public deficit close to 4.4% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, but he is confident that the 6%-of-GDP target remains feasible. This is, however, not particularly encouraging since (...)