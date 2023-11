International Alexander Set to Cross EUR300M Threshold in Turnover by Yearend

Logistic and freight forwarding group International Alexander of Arad, Romanian-held, the biggest player on this market, will go beyond EUR300 million in turnover this year after hitting EUR280 million last year, according to the company's officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]