Accor, First International Hotel Chain Due to Reach 20 Units in Romania by Yearend

Accor, First International Hotel Chain Due to Reach 20 Units in Romania by Yearend. Accor, the biggest international hotel group active in Romania, will, by yearend, have 20 hotels under the brands part of its portfolio on Romania market, being the first international chain to reach this number. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]