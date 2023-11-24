CFA Romania Analysts Project 6.28% Inflation, Expect Leu to Fall to 5.0541 Units/Euro in Next 12 Months

CFA Romania Analysts Project 6.28% Inflation, Expect Leu to Fall to 5.0541 Units/Euro in Next 12 Months. Financial analysts part of CFA Romania forecast a 6.28% inflation rate for the next 12 months, down from the previous exercise, and expect the Romanian currency to decline, with the average value of expectations for the next 6 months being 5.0097 units per euro and for the next 12 months 5.051/euro. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]