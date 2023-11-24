ARSC: 2023 is the best year for public transport in Romania, with new trams and an extension of the metro line



The year 2023 is the best year for public transport of people in Romania, through the investments made in the modernization of means of transport and the expansion of the subway in Bucharest-Ilfov, our country being among the countries with the smartest public transport in Eastern Europe, (...)