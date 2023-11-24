Western Romania: mayor of Baia Mare definitively sentenced to 5 years in prison

The mayor of Baia Mare, Cătălin Cherecheş, was definitively sentenced to 5 years in prison in the case in which he stands accused of bribery. He was also put on the wanted list after the police did not find him at home or at work. Cherecheş was indicted by the DNA on May 20, 2016, for bribery