Life Is Hard Benefits From Issuer Market Maker Services Provided By BRK Financial Group. Life Is Hard (LIH.RO), a technology company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) since 2015, will benefit from the Issuer Market Maker (IMM) services provided by BRK Financial Group. On November 23, 2023, the company's market capitalization exceeded RON 57 mn. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]