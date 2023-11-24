iHunt Switches To RON722,000 Loss In Jan-Sept 2023 From RON3.7M Net Profit In Year-Earlier Period

iHunt Switches To RON722,000 Loss In Jan-Sept 2023 From RON3.7M Net Profit In Year-Earlier Period. iHunt Technology Import-Export, a supplier and manufacturer of mobile phones and gadgets, has announced a net loss of RON722,200 for the first nine months of 2023, from a net profit of RON3.7 million in the year-earlier, as per data from the company's quarterly financial report published at (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]