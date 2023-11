Three Romanian Companies Recognized In Deloitte 2023 Central Europe Technology Fast 50

Three Romanian Companies Recognized In Deloitte 2023 Central Europe Technology Fast 50. Redbee Software, DRUID and Questo are the Romanian technology companies included in the main category of the Deloitte 2023 Central Europe Technology Fast 50 ranking of the fastest growing tech start-ups in the region. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]