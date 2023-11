Tester Grup Completes Refurbishment Process Of Dacia – Renault – Nissan Service Center In Iasi, In EUR1.8M Investment

Tester Grup Completes Refurbishment Process Of Dacia – Renault – Nissan Service Center In Iasi, In EUR1.8M Investment. Tester Grup, a car distributor in the region of Moldavia through Casa Auto, has completed the refurbishment process of the Dacia – Renault – Nissan service center in Iasi (in eastern Romania), following an investment of EUR1.8 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]