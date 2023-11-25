 
Romaniapress.com

November 25, 2023

Agroland Business System Reports RON250M Turnover, RON5M Net Profit For Jan-Sept 2023
Nov 25, 2023

Agroland Business System Reports RON250M Turnover, RON5M Net Profit For Jan-Sept 2023.

Retail, agribusiness and food group Agroland Business System (AG.RO), which owns the largest farm supply store chain in Romania, ended the January-September 2023 period with a consolidated turnover of RON249.9 million, up 2% on the year, as per data from the company's financial report (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Econergy Secures EUR60M Financing From Raiffeisen Bank International For Romanian Solar Energy Project Renewable energy company Econergy has secured EUR60 million in financing from Raiffeisen Bank International to help support its 155MW solar energy project in Romania

Romania Private Lending Up 5% YoY To RON381.8B In October 2023 Private lending in Romania grew by 5% in nominal terms (down 2.8% in real terms) to RON381.8 billion in October 2023 compared to October 2022, central bank data showed on Friday (Nov 24).

Three Romanian Companies Recognized In Deloitte 2023 Central Europe Technology Fast 50 Redbee Software, DRUID and Questo are the Romanian technology companies included in the main category of the Deloitte 2023 Central Europe Technology Fast 50 ranking of the fastest growing tech start-ups in the region.

Tester Grup Completes Refurbishment Process Of Dacia - Renault - Nissan Service Center In Iasi, In EUR1.8M Investment Tester Grup, a car distributor in the region of Moldavia through Casa Auto, has completed the refurbishment process of the Dacia – Renault – Nissan service center in Iasi (in eastern Romania), following an investment of EUR1.8 million.

George Agafitei Elected President Of Romanian Wind Energy Association The Romanian Wind Energy Association (RWEA) has appointed George Agafitei as its new president, effective November 23, 2023.

iHunt Switches To RON722,000 Loss In Jan-Sept 2023 From RON3.7M Net Profit In Year-Earlier Period iHunt Technology Import-Export, a supplier and manufacturer of mobile phones and gadgets, has announced a net loss of RON722,200 for the first nine months of 2023, from a net profit of RON3.7 million in the year-earlier, as per data from the company's quarterly financial report published at (...)

ADAA Receives Excellence Award For Supporting Local Entrepreneurship The Association for the Development of Local Entrepreneurship (ADAA) has received the Award of Excellence for supporting local entrepreneurship, from the Brasov Chamber of Commerce and Industry, within the National Top of Brasov Companies.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |