Agroland Business System Reports RON250M Turnover, RON5M Net Profit For Jan-Sept 2023

Agroland Business System Reports RON250M Turnover, RON5M Net Profit For Jan-Sept 2023. Retail, agribusiness and food group Agroland Business System (AG.RO), which owns the largest farm supply store chain in Romania, ended the January-September 2023 period with a consolidated turnover of RON249.9 million, up 2% on the year, as per data from the company's financial report (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]