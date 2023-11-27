RON300M Worth Of Orders To Sell During Fondul Proprietatea’s Buyback Offering So Far

RON300M Worth Of Orders To Sell During Fondul Proprietatea’s Buyback Offering So Far. Investors, either retail or institutional, have put in orders with their brokers to sell about RON300 million worth of Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) shares so far during a buyback offer, which has the potential to reach RON1 billion and ends at noon on December 5, data aggregated by ZF show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]