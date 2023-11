Impact Developer & Contractor Takes Out EUR3.5M Loan From Garanti Bank For Working Capital Needs

Impact Developer & Contractor Takes Out EUR3.5M Loan From Garanti Bank For Working Capital Needs. Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) announced in a stock market report on Monday (Nov 27) that it had concluded an agreement with Garanti Bank for a working capital-type loan in the amount of EUR3.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]