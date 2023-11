Romgaz Shareholders Approve Reduction Of Loan Facility Ceiling By RON130M

Romgaz Shareholders Approve Reduction Of Loan Facility Ceiling By RON130M. Shareholders of natural gas supplier and producer Romgaz (SNG.RO) have approved a decision reducing a Loan Facility ceiling by RON130 million, down to RON500 million, the company announced in a stock market report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday (Nov 27). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]