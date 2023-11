Revolut Appoints Romanian Dan Teodosiu To Group Board

Revolut, the financial global super app with over 35 million customers worldwide and over 3 million customers in Romania, has announced in a press statement the appointment of Romanian-born Dan Teodosiu to the Group's Board as a Non-Executive Director.