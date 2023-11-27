Furniture Maker Elvila Ends Jan-Sept 2023 Period With RON6.9M Net Loss, RON15M Turnover

Furniture Maker Elvila Ends Jan-Sept 2023 Period With RON6.9M Net Loss, RON15M Turnover. Elvila (ELV.RO), the furniture manufacturer controlled by businessman Viorel Catarama, has announced net loss of RON6.88 million for the first six months of 2023, compared to a negative result of RON4.45 million in the same period of 2022, while its turnover plunged 13.7% on the year to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]