JYSK To Open New Store In Ramnicu Valcea on November 30, Reaches 138 In Romania

JYSK To Open New Store In Ramnicu Valcea on November 30, Reaches 138 In Romania. Furniture and home product retailer JYSK continues expansion in Romania with the inauguration of a new store in Ramnicu Valcea on Thursday, November 30, for a total of 138 in the country. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]