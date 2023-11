Bucharest Residents To Pay For Taxi Rides Via POS System Following PayPoint Romania - Meridian Taxi Partnership

Bucharest Residents To Pay For Taxi Rides Via POS System Following PayPoint Romania - Meridian Taxi Partnership. PayPoint continues to develop the digital payment segment and announces a new partnership with Meridian Taxi, one of the most important taxi companies in Bucharest, company representatives said in a press statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]