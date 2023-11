Rondocarton Ends First Nine Months Of 2023 With Over EUR90M Revenue

Rondocarton Ends First Nine Months Of 2023 With Over EUR90M Revenue. Rondocarton, part of Austria’s Rondo Ganahl, one of the largest corrugated cardboard manufacturers in Romania, posted more than EUR90 million revenue in the first nine months of 2023 and expects to end the year with about EUR120 million revenue, the company said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]