Romania Property Club: City Of Iasi To Attract Private Real Estate Investments Of EUR500M In Coming Years

Romania Property Club: City Of Iasi To Attract Private Real Estate Investments Of EUR500M In Coming Years. Romania's eastern city of Iasi will be attracting private real estate investments of EUR500 million in the coming years, which will add to public infrastructure projects worth EUR1.2 billion announced by authorities, according to the participants in a debate organized by Romania Property Club (RPC). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]