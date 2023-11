Apartment prices in Brasov exceed those in Bucharest

Apartment prices in Brasov exceed those in Bucharest. The central Romanian city of Brasov has surpassed the capital Bucharest in terms of the price of apartments, according to classifieds portal Imobiliare.ro. Bucharest was so far surpassed in prices only by Cluj-Napoca, where the most expensive apartments in the country are located. Although (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]