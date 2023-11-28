 
November 28, 2023

Moody's issues inaugural rating for Romania's leading lender Banca Transilvania
Nov 28, 2023

Moody's issues inaugural rating for Romania's leading lender Banca Transilvania.

Rating agency Moody's assigned on November 27 the first-time Baa2 /P-2 long- and short-term deposit ratings and Baa3/P-3 long- and short-term issuer ratings to Romania's largest lender, Banca Transilvania (BT). Both grades are in the lower-medium investment grade, the first category above the (...)

Banca Transilvania Raises EUR500M Via MREL Bonds From International Market Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) financial group has again tapped international markets, raising EUR500 million via MREL (minimum requirement for own fund and eligible liabilities) bonds due in five years at a 7.25% coupon.

EMI Group Concludes Partnership With Romanian Firm KADRA For Process Optimization EMI Group, a top European provider in the field of industrial access solutions has concluded a partnership with Romanian company KADRA, the leading provider of integrated solutions for automation and access management in Romania, through which the two firms will optimize their processes.

More Than 25% In Dairy Producer Bonas Change Hands In Two Deals A total of 3.1 million shares of Cluj-based dairy producer Bonas Import Export (BONA.RO) changed hands in two deals on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

OMV Petrom Partners Up With Vulcangas Romania To Open First LNG And CNG Filling Station In Petrom Network OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in Southeastern Europe, has announced in a stock market report on Nov 29 that it has entered into a partnership with Vulcangas Romania for opening liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations.

"An EPIC Transformation: From Rust to Riches" tells the story of Romania's incredible journey in the last 30 years Most Americans know little of Romania and especially about the country’s evolution in the last 30 years. To fill this knowledge gap, co-authors Dan Dimancescu and Andrei Chirileasa have written the story of Romania’s epic economic turn-around “From Rust to Riches”. “EPIC is an untold story. (...)

Dacia unveils third generation of best-selling Duster model Romanian carmaker Dacia, a member of the French group Renault, has unveiled the third generation of the Duster, a popular model that has sold over 2.2 million units in 13 years. The car will be showcased at the Geneva Motor Show and will reach the first customers in the spring. Duster 3 (...)

Romanian fugitive mayor detained by German police The mayor of Baia Mare, Cătălin Cherecheș, was detained by the police on Tuesday evening, November 28, in the German city of Augsburg. He had evaded jail by running from Romania after being definitively convicted to jail for bribery. According to initial information, Cherecheș was caught as (...)

 


