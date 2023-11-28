Moody's issues inaugural rating for Romania's leading lender Banca Transilvania
Nov 28, 2023
Rating agency Moody's assigned on November 27 the first-time Baa2 /P-2 long- and short-term deposit ratings and Baa3/P-3 long- and short-term issuer ratings to Romania's largest lender, Banca Transilvania (BT). Both grades are in the lower-medium investment grade, the first category above the (...)
