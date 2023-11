Romania’s public debt hits 50.5% of GDP at end-September

Romania's public debt reached RON 799.3 billion (EUR 152.6 billion) at the end of September, RON 92.7 billion (EUR 18.6 billion) more compared to the end of 2022, the Finance Ministry announced. The debt-to-GDP ratio reached 50.5%, up from 47.3% at the end of 2022. However, updated GDP as of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]