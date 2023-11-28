Head of Treasury says Romania lifts borrowing target by another EUR 4 bln

Head of Treasury says Romania lifts borrowing target by another EUR 4 bln. Romania lifted in early October the year’s public financing target from RON 160 billion to RON 180 billion and already managed to reach the target – which will further be lifted to RON 200 bln, head of Treasury Stefan Nanu said speaking at a conference organised by Profit.ro. He implied that (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]