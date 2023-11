OPPO Romania Hits 5-6% Share of Local Smartphone Market

China-held OPPO, one of the world's biggest players on the smartphone market, which entered Romania market in 2020, reached a 5-6% share of the local smartphone market in the first ten months of 2023, Yang Shaohua, general manager of OPPO Romania, told ZF. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]