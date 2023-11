Oltean Family Invests over EUR20M in 10 Years to Develop Maviprod-IRUM Group

Oltean Family Invests over EUR20M in 10 Years to Develop Maviprod-IRUM Group. Maviprod-IRUM group of firms, owned by Oltean family, has in the past ten years operated investments worth above EUR20 million to retool the farming and forestry machinery plant of Reghin, Mures county. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]