Eldrive Romania Installs 13 EV Charging Stations at AFI Cotroceni and 16 at Unirea Shopping Center. Eldrive Romania, the company owning the charging station network of the same name, has installed 13 new EV charging stations at AFI Cotroceni mall and another 16 inside the parking lot of Bucharest’s Unirea Shopping Center. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]