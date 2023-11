Hella Romania Expands Area Leased in ElectroPutere Parc Craiova

Hella Romania Expands Area Leased in ElectroPutere Parc Craiova. Germany’s Hella, a car parts supplier part of global group Forvia, has expanded the area leased in ElectroPutere Parc by around 1,300 square meters, to a total of 8,000 square meters. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]