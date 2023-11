DN Agrar Reports 12.4% Higher Turnover, 111% Higher Net Profit for Jan-Sept 2023

DN Agrar Reports 12.4% Higher Turnover, 111% Higher Net Profit for Jan-Sept 2023. DN Agrar Group, the largest integrated farm in Romania and leader in cow milk production, registered RON115.9 million turnover in the first nine months of 2023, up 12.4% from the year-earlier period, and RON22.3 million net profit, up 111%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]