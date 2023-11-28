Christmas tree charity auction raises funds for vulnerable Romanian children at 23rd edition in December

Christmas tree charity auction raises funds for vulnerable Romanian children at 23rd edition in December. Designers and artists have once again joined the Festivalului Brazilor de Crăciun/Christmas Tree Festival charity event in Bucharest, creating unique Christmas trees to be auctioned during the 23rd edition next month. This year’s event will be held on December 8 at the National Art Museum of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]