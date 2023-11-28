Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System

Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System. The first regional packaging counting and sorting center was inaugurated in Bonțida, near Cluj-Napoca, three days before Romania is set to implement the Deposit-Refund System. Sorted by color, plastic bottles have begun to be recycled at the first regional center on November 27. The center is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]