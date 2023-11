Romgaz Makes Two Terms Deposits With Exim Banca Romaneasca

Romgaz Makes Two Terms Deposits With Exim Banca Romaneasca. Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Tuesday (Nov 28) announced its shareholders in a stock market report that it opened two term deposits with Exim Banca Romaneasca, in the amount of RON151 million and RON81 million, respectively. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]