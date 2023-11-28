INS: Romanian Execs Expect Relative Stability In Manufacturing, Retail, Services In Nov 2023-Jan 2024
Romanian executives forecast a period of stability for the activity in the manufacturing industry, retail trade and services sectors for the November 2023 and January 2024 period, in line with a survey conducted by the country’s statistics board INS.
