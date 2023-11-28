US makes visa program available for faculty members in Romanian higher education

US makes visa program available for faculty members in Romanian higher education. A new visa program, the "USA Visa Facilitation," is available for one year for faculty members in higher education in Romania seeking B1/B2 visas for business or tourist purposes. The initiative belongs to the Embassy of the United States of America in Bucharest, in partnership with the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]