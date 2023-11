Nuclearelectrica Supplements By RON120M A Contract Concluded With OPCOM

Nuclearelectrica Supplements By RON120M A Contract Concluded With OPCOM. State-run nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) has announced in a stock market report on Nov 28 the supplementation by RON120 million of a legal deed concluded with the Romanian Electricity and Gas Market Operator (OPCOM). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]