Dairy Producer Bonas Switches To Profit In January-September 2023

Dairy Producer Bonas Switches To Profit In January-September 2023. Cluj-based dairy producer Bonas Import Export (BONA.RO), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first nine months of 2023 with a net profit of half a million lei, the company said in its quarterly financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]