Mobexpert Takes Concept Store Format To Ramnicu Valcea

Mobexpert Takes Concept Store Format To Ramnicu Valcea. Furniture retailer Mobexpert will open a new concept store in Romania, in Ramnicu Valcea, on Thursday (November 30), following an about EUR700,000 investment. The retailer inaugurated two other such stores this year, in Piatra Neamt and Targoviste. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]