Ovidiu Sandor Inaugurates New Building In British International School Campus In Timisoara. Ovidiu Sandor, founder of Mulberry Development, the developer of the mixed-use project ISHO, and of the Art Encounters Foundation, has inaugurated a new building in the British International School in Timisoara, which will expand the total capacity of the school to 924 students. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]