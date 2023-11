Nuclearelectrica Makes RON250M Deposit With CEC Bank At 4.4% Interest

Nuclearelectrica Makes RON250M Deposit With CEC Bank At 4.4% Interest. State-run nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said in a stock market report on Nov 28 that it made a deposit of RON250 million (CAD75 million) with state-run lender CEC Bank. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]