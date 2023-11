Romanian Venture Capital Firm Cleverage VC, Among Investors In Czech Medtech KARDI AI

Romanian venture capital (VC) firm Cleverage VC, founded three years ago and specialized in medtech investments, has invested in Czech startup KARDI AI, alongside several VCs and angel investors, the startup representatives said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]